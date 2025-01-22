Maharashtra Train Mishap: Karnataka Express Runs Over Several Passengers of Pushpak Express, Caught on Camera

Jalgaon: In a tragic incident, at least six passengers were mauled down by Karnataka express after they got down on the track from another train, reportedly after a chain pulling incident. While six of them are feared dead, many more have been injured.

As per reports, passengers of Pushpak Express were hit by Karnataka Express train in Maharashtra 's Jalgaon district.

Initial reports say that there was a rumour about a fire on the Pushpak Express, which creating a panic among the passengers when somebody pulled the chain. In that rush to get down from the train, when some passengers jumped on the track, they were ran over by another train – Karnataka Express – that was coming from the other side.