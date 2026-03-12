Security Scare In Mumbai: Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan Gets Bomb Threat During Budget Session; Probe On | Image: X

Mumbai: A massive security operation was launched at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday morning after an anonymous email was received threatening to blow up the legislative complex.

The threat, which came during the high-profile Budget Session that began on February 23, sent security agencies into high alert across South Mumbai.

Threat mails have been received at BSE, Vidhan Bhawan and the High Court this morning, says Mumbai Police.

Nothing suspicious has been found at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan; the police are investigating the sender of the email.

Rapid Evacuation and Deployment

After receiving the email at approximately 6:27 AM, authorities moved swiftly to secure the premises.

While many elected representatives had not yet arrived for the day's proceedings, which were usually scheduled to begin after 10:00 AM, staff, security personnel, and early-arriving officials were moved to safety.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and multiple Dog Squads were immediately deployed to the site.

Sniffer dogs were seen moving through the corridors, the central hall, and the surrounding gardens of the Nariman Point complex as experts conducted a meticulous sweep for any suspicious devices.

Heightened Security for MLAS

As the search operation continued, the area around Vidhan Bhavan was cordoned off, and entry was strictly regulated.

All Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) undergo physical checks and electronic screening before being allowed near the complex.

Media personnel and the general public were kept at a distance behind police barricades while the technical teams completed their checks.

Reports indicate that similar threatening emails were also sent to other locations, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the Bombay High Court, suggesting a coordinated attempt to create panic across the city.

Investigation Underway

The BDDS had completed its checking and declared the building all clear, confirming that no explosives or suspicious objects were found.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home, Pankaj Bhoyar, confirmed the incident, noting that although the threat appeared to be a hoax, the police have initiated a high-level probe to trace the email's digital footprint.

Despite the chaos, the legislative proceedings for the Budget Session resumed under a cloud of tightened vigilance.