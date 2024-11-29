Mahayudh Over Portfolios? Eknath Shinde Cancels Key Maharashtra Meeting, Heads to Village

Mumbai: Maharashtra caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday (November 29) cancelled the key meeting of Mahayuti. As per reports, Shinde heads to his village Satara in the state as the suspense over who will be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Sources revealed that the Mahayuti meeting is likely to be held on Sunday this week.

This development comes after Eknath Shinde and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis 's first post-election meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday.

After meeting Shah and Nadda, Shinde described the meeting as "good and positive." He also added that another meeting would be held, which is expected to decide who will assume the role of Chief Minister.

"The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. We had a discussion with Amit Shah and JP Nadda... There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be taken about who will be the Chief Minister. The meeting will be held in Mumbai," he said.

Furthermore, after the meeting of the Mahayuti leaders with Amit Shah ended in the national capital, Devendra Fadnavis took to ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) and expressed his gratitude towards Home Minister Amit Shah for his support during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

In a post on X, Fadnavis praised Shah for inspiring and motivating the party workers during the elections.