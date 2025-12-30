Mahayuti Alliance Finalises Seat-Sharing For Mumbai Civic Polls: BJP To Contest 137 Seats, Shiv Sena 90 Seats

Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on January 15, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP and Shiv Sena, has finalised its seat-sharing formula. According to information, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 137 seats, while Shiv Sena will field candidates in 90 seats. On Monday, Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam announced the pact, stating that coordination among partners has been completed.

According to reports, the agreement comes after intense negotiations, with the Shiv Sena initially demanding 100 seats and the BJP offering 75. The two parties have also agreed to accommodate their respective alliance partners by allocating seats from their allotted quotas. Candidates from both parties are set to file their nominations on Tuesday, the last day for filing nomination papers.

The BMC elections are crucial, with the Mahayuti alliance seeking to retain control of India's richest civic body. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is expected to pose a challenge, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) forming an alliance.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is contesting the BMC elections separately, having announced 64 candidates so far. The NCP's decision comes after the Mahayuti leadership decided to keep the Pawar-led party out of the contest, with only the BJP and Shiv Sena set to fight the polls.

Mahayuti's Dominance In BMC

The Mahayuti alliance is expected to face stiff competition from the opposition combine of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray. The NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, is contesting the BMC elections independently, having announced 64 candidates so far. On the other hand, the Congress has formed an alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and will contest 165 seats, while VBA will contest 62 seats.

The BMC elections are shaping up to be one of the most competitive civic contests in Mumbai's history, with multiple parties vying for control of the city's richest civic body. The elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the high-stakes Mumbai, will be held on January 15, with votes to be counted the next day.