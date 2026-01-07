'Mahayuti Will Win 27 Out Of 29 Seats': Fadnavis Confident Of Landslide Victory In BMC Polls

Mumbai: In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis laid out Mahayuti's winning blueprint for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which will be held on January 15. Predicting a landslide win in the civic body elections, Fadnavis expressed confidence that the Mahayuti will clinch victory on 27 out of 29 seats.

Unveiling the Mahayuti’s clear-cut winning strategy, Fadnavis said stated that the NDA-led Mahayuti was on course for a decisive sweep, driven by cadre strength, disciplined coordination and a sharpened ground-level campaign.

'Poll Of Booth Workers'

Detailing the alliance’s poll mechanics, Fadnavis said the Mahayuti is confident of victory, underlining that municipal elections are powered by booth-level workers. “This is an election for party workers. Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections are for leaders. We agreed to a few friendly fights,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis On Alliance With Congress, AIMIM

While facing direct questions from Arnab Goswami on the controversial alliance with the Congress despite the BJP’s national stance of opposing the party, Fadnavis said, “It should not happen at all."

When asked if he would accept a local level understanding between Congress and BJP, he was blunt, “No, I will not accept it.” With Fadnavis announcing immediate break of an alliance with Congress in Ambernath and AIMIM in Kota, he has sent clear message that party’s broader ideological commitments won’t be compromised at grassroots level politics.

Republic's Impact

The political tremors from Republic’s explosive interview with Fadnavis were felt almost instantly. Minutes after facing Arnab Goswami’s straight questions on alliances, Fadnavis picked up the phone and issued orders that could reshape local equations directing the break of BJP’s alliance with Congress in Ambernath and snapping ties with AIMIM in Akot.

During the interview, Arnab Goswami pressed Fadnavis on the controversial alliance between BJP and Congress in Ambernath, questioning how the BJP could enter into a tactical understanding with Congress despite its national stance of opposing the party. Fadnavis responded bluntly: “It should not happen at all.” The Chief Minister stressed that he would personally question this alliance.

Following the interview, Congress suspended 12 members in the state, along with their block president in Ambernath, over a "violation of party discipline".