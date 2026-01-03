Mahayuti Sweep Continues: BJP-Backed Alliance Wins 68 Seats Unopposed In Maharashtra Civic Polls

Mumbai: Ahead of the January 15 Maharashtra urban local body polls, the BJP-led Mahayuti has already won 68 seats unopposed, showcasing the strong foothold of the ruling alliance in the state.

BJP leader Keshav Upadhye announced the thumping victory of the Devendra Fadnavis-led alliance on Friday. The 68 seats won include 44 from the saffron party, reflecting its growing stronghold in the local bodies, a space earlier held by regional parties like the NCP and the Shiv Sena.

The highest number of seats won was concentrated in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Thane where 21 Mahayuti candidates were elected, 15 from the BJP and six from the Shiv Sena. This winning streak was followed by Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Panvel, Bhiwandi, Dhule, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar.

BJP candidates Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Pune's ward number 35 were elected unopposed as their opponents withdrew their nomination forms. Both of them were elected from the ward between 2017 to 2022.

Exuding confidence from these recent wins, Union minister and senior BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol asserted that the next mayor of Pune will be from the BJP.

Meanwhile, Mahayuti ally Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, got 22 of its candidates getting elected unopposed. Another Mahayuti ally, Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, won two seats unopposed.

The final day for the withdrawal of nomination papers was on Friday. Several candidates from other parties and alliances pulled out of the electoral race, paving the way for the Mahayuti candidates to get elected unopposed.

Earlier on Monday, the Mahayuti finalised its seat-sharing agreement for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, slated for January 15. The BJP will contest 137 seats, and the Shiv Sena will field candidates in 90 seats. Both parties will also allocate a portion of their respective quotas to allied parties within their alliance.

Political experts commented that these uncontested wins will give a fresh boost to Mahayuti, after the alliance nearly swept the recently concluded municipal council elections.

Here's What Opposition Said

With the Mahayuti candidates wins uncontested in several seats before the Maharashtra local body polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi lashed out at the ruling alliance saying that democracy was being undermined either through "threats" of Enforcement Directorate (ED) or by "bribing" opposition candidates.

"The unopposed way of ending democracy where they settle with the opposition candidate, either by scaring him with the threats of ED, CBI, or by bribing him. They are trying to buy out their victories, and it is a shame that the Election Commission is staying quiet on this," Chaturvedi said speaking to reporters.

Speaking on the Raj Thakceray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)-UBT Sena alliance, Chaturvedi said, “We are confident because Shiv Sena (UBT) has been working with the people of the city and state for over 25 years. Mumbai's people continue to depose their faith in us. You are hearing what is happening in Indore, which is called the cleanest city, where over 10 people died due to contaminated water.”