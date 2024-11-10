Published 19:58 IST, November 10th 2024
Mahendra Singh Mewar of Erstwhile Mewar Royal Family Dies at 83
Mahendra Singh Mewar, former BJP MP and member of the Mewar royal family, passed away at 83 in a Udaipur hospital on Sunday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mahendra Singh Mewar dies at 83 | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
19:58 IST, November 10th 2024