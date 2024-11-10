sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:58 IST, November 10th 2024

Mahendra Singh Mewar of Erstwhile Mewar Royal Family Dies at 83

Mahendra Singh Mewar, former BJP MP and member of the Mewar royal family, passed away at 83 in a Udaipur hospital on Sunday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mahendra Singh Mewar
Mahendra Singh Mewar dies at 83 | Image: X
19:58 IST, November 10th 2024