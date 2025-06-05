Mahua Moitra Ties Knot in Germany with Ex-BJD MP Pinaki Misra

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly married former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany. The ceremony was private, with only close friends and family in attendance.

This is Mahua Moitra’s second marriage, and the couple is said to have known each other for a long time. Pinaki Misra, a senior lawyer and former Lok Sabha MP from Odisha, has remained active in legal and political circles even after his term ended.

The wedding, although kept away from the public eye, has quickly gained attention on social media and among political watchers.