Mahua Moitra Moves Delhi HC Against Ex-Boyfriend Jai Anant Dehadrai Over Pet Dog's Custody
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has moved the Delhi High Court against her former boyfriend Jai Anant Dehadrai over the custody of her pet dog, named Henry. She has challenged a Saket court order that denied her interim custody of the Rottweiler.
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has moved the Delhi High Court against her former boyfriend Jai Anant Dehadrai over the custody of her pet dog, named Henry. She has challenged a Saket court order that denied her interim custody of the Rottweiler. Moitra had pleaded for Henry's interim custody for 10 days every month.
Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri on Thursday issued notice to Dehadrai and sought his response to Moitra’s plea. Challenging the Saket court's decision, Moitra argued that the trial court failed to correctly assess the facts and evidence placed on record.
The High Court has listed the matter for further hearing on April 29. Meanwhile, Dehadrai appeared before the court in person and urged that the appeal be dismissed.
Published On: 19 February 2026 at 21:29 IST