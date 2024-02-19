Updated February 19th, 2024 at 20:12 IST
Mahua Moitra Seeks More Time to Appear Before ED in FEMA case
Mahua Moitra asked to appear before Enforcement Directorate next week in FEMA case. Following this Moitra wrote to ED and
Isha Bhandari
- India
- 1 min read
Mahua Moitra | Image:PTI
Advertisement
New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra finds herself embroiled in a legal battle as she faces an imminent summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case. Shortly after being asked to appear before the ED next week, Moitra has written to the probe agency and seeks more time.
This is a developing story, more details awaited…
Advertisement
Published February 19th, 2024 at 20:12 IST