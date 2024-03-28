×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

Mahua Moitra Skips ED Summons, to Campaign in Bengal's Krishnanagar

Enforcement Directorate had issued fresh summons to Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a FEMA Case

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mahua Moitra
Mahua Moitra | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Kolkata: TMC leader Mahua Moitra has skipped Enforcement Directorate summons saying that she will campaign in her Krishnanagar constituency on Thursday. Enforcement Directorate had asked her to appear for questioning at the ED office in New Delhi in FEMA case. 

“I will be out for campaigning in the Krishnangar constituency in the afternoon,” she told reporters.

Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for "unethical conduct", has been renominated by her party from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

 

Fresh Summons to Mahua 

The Enforcement Directorate had issued fresh summons to Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case.

The 49-year-old Trinamool Congress leader was called for questioning twice earlier by the central agency, but she did not depose citing official work and sought deferment of the notice.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided her premises in connection with the cash-for-query case on Saturday, days after anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal directed the federal agency to investigate the allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Moitra has denied any wrongdoing. 

 

(With PTI Inputs) 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 10:37 IST

