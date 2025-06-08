Mahua Moitra’s First Video with Husband Pinaki Misra After Wedding Melts Hearts Online | WATCH

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Misra recently got married in a private ceremony in Berlin. The couple tied the knot on May 3, keeping the wedding low-key and inviting only close family and friends.

A video from their wedding has now gone viral on social media. In the clip, Mahua Moitra is seen wearing a pink Banarasi-styled silk saree, while Pinaki Misra is dressed in a matching pink jacket and white kurta. The two can be seen dancing together to the old Bollywood song "Raat Ke Humsafar" from the 1967 film An Evening in Paris.

The video has been widely shared online, with many people congratulating the couple and commenting on the sweet moment between the two senior politicians. The dance has also sparked conversations across social media platforms, with users appreciating the light-hearted and romantic gesture.

Mahua Moitra is a Member of Parliament from Krishnanagar in West Bengal, while Pinaki Misra represents the Puri constituency in Odisha. Despite being from different parties and regions, the couple’s bond has drawn interest and admiration from many.

Mahua Moitra also shared a photo of the wedding celebration on her social media. In the picture, she and Pinaki Misra are seen cutting their wedding cake. She posted the image on X (formerly Twitter), along with a message thanking people for their blessings.