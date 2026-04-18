'Main Desh Ki Nari Ko Vishwas Dilata Hoon': PM Modi Vows To Crush Every Obstacle To Women’s Quota, Rips Into Opposition for Blocking Bill
PM Modi vowed to remove all obstacles to women’s reservation, saying opposing parties cannot stop women’s rise in Parliament and legislatures, while blasting Congress for blocking the bill.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave a firm assurance to women across the country that his government would dismantle every barrier preventing the implementation of reservations for them in legislative bodies. Speaking in a televised address to the nation, he said that political forces resisting the move would ultimately fail to hold back women from expanding their role in Parliament and state assemblies.
The Prime Minister framed the legislation as central to the country’s development and to the goal of empowering women. He asserted that greater representation of women in law-making bodies was not merely a matter of fairness but a necessity for national progress. “I assure every woman in the country that we will remove every obstacle standing in the way of women's reservation,” he said, adding that opposition to the bill would not deter women from taking their rightful place in governance.
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PM Modi’s remarks of assurance come after the women’s reservation bill, which seeks to earmark one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures, failed to pass the Lok Sabha on Friday. While the legislation has broad public attention, its passage and rollout have been tied to delimitation and census exercises, drawing criticism from several Opposition parties.
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