Main Killer Behind Meerut Dalit Woman's Murder Arrested In Haridwar; Abducted Daughter Found Unharmed
The primary accused behind the murder of a 50-year-old Dalit woman and the kidnapping of her daughter was apprehended in Haridwar on Saturday. Cops confirmed abducted woman was safely rescued during the arrest.
New Delhi: In a big move, the main accused who killed a 50-year-old dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and abducted her 20-year-old daughter was arrested in Haridwar on Saturday. The cops added that the abducted woman was also recovered safely from his possession.
SSP Meerut Vipin Tada stated, "As of now, we can only confirm the recovery of the woman, who is safe and sound, and the youth involved in the murder of her mother was arrested in Haridwar, " as per media reports.
What happened in Meerut?
Reportedly, the victims- mother and daughter- were heading to their fields on Thursday at approx. 8 am when a man named Paras, who is employed as a medical compounder for a local doctor, intercepted them near a canal and began harassing the women and when the mother intervened, Paras allegedly attacked her with a sharp sugarcane-cutting tool, killing her before kidnapping the daughter.
Grief Grips the Village
Meanwhile, despite heavy police deployment to keep a check on law and order, grief simmered in Kapsad village in the Sardhana area and the last rites of the victim was held following rounds of negotiations between family and the administration.
Earlier, the family had refused to perform the last rites, demanding the arrest of the accused, strict action against alleged illegal constructions by them, and the safe recovery of the missing daughter.
Political Stir over murder
Meanwhile, the incident took a political turn with the arrival of representatives from the SP, Congress, and Bhim Army.
Earlier, Atul Pradhan, a prominent Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, visited the hospital to offer his condolences and support to the grieving family. Pradhan condemned the violence and called for the most stringent punishment for those responsible. Simultaneously, the Congress party launched a sharp critique of the state's law and order, demanding immediate justice and accountability for the victim's relatives.
Reacting to the incident, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati termed the episode "tragic and worrying".
"The recent incident in Sardhana police station area of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where a Dalit mother was murdered and her daughter abducted, is extremely tragic, shameful, and deeply concerning," she wrote in a post on X.
Republic Reporter Assaulted
Republic Bharat reporter Amrit, who tried to confront the cops over the incident was shoved away and assaulted by Meerut cops. The shocking visual was caught on the camera where the cops tried to block the live coverage by snatching his camera. The officers allegedly used threats and physical force to obstruct the press and hide the reality of the situation, he stated.
