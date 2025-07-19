‘Main Rotor Struck Overhead Fibre Cable’: AIIB's Preliminary Report Reveals Details On Uttarkashi Helicopter Crash That Killed 6

Uttarkashi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIIB) has released its preliminary report related to the helicopter that crashed in Uttarkashi on May 8, killing all six people onboard. In the report, it has reportedly been mentioned that the helicopter struck an overhead fibre cable with its main rotor while attempting an emergency landing.

As per the AIIB reports, around 20 minutes after takeoff, the BELL 407 helicopter started to descend from the assigned altitude, following which the pilot attempted an emergency landing on the Uttarkashi-Gangotri National Highway. However, in the bid to land the chopper on the highway, the helicopter’s main rotor hit the cable running alongside the road, resulting in the deadly crash that led to the death of at least six people.