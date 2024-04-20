Advertisement

Mainpuri: At least four people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a track trolley parked on the side of a road was hit by a truck.

The incident occurred around 4:30 am on Saturday in the Bhogaon police station area NH34, near Dwarkapuri cut.

Vinod Kumar, Mainpuri SP, told ANI, And while returning from the programme at around 4:30 am... A truck hit the tractor from behind which resulted in the overturning of trolley. The trolley had women, as well as children. Several people were injured and three women died on the spot. One woman died after being brought to the hospital. Around 23 people were injured, out of whom 11 have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Some people had minor injuries."