Majestic 30-ft Lord Ram Statue Unveiled in Raigad on Ram Navami

Updated April 7th 2025, 12:28 IST
Raigad (Maharashtra): On the occasion of Ram Navami celebrations Maharashtra 's Raigad witnessed the grand unveiling of a 30-foot statue of Bhagwan Ram, a symbol of devotion and cultural pride. The statue, standing tall in Raigad, was inaugurated amidst chants, prayers, and a gathering of devotees in the area.
The unveiling ceremony was a vibrant affair, with traditional music, dance performances, and religious rituals adding to the festive atmosphere. The statue, crafted with intricate detail, is not only a tribute to Bhagwan Ram but also a testament to the region's rich cultural heritage.
Local leaders and spiritual figures shows the significance of the statue as a beacon of unity and faith. They highlighted how such initiatives strengthen community bonds and inspire future generations to uphold the values of dharma and righteousness.
This monumental addition to Raigad is expected to become a major attraction for pilgrims and tourists alike, further boosting the region's cultural and spiritual tourism. The unveiling on Ram Navami, a day celebrating the birth of Lord Ram, added a profound layer of meaning to the event, making it a memorable occasion for all who attended.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 7th 2025, 11:55 IST