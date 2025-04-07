Majestic 30-ft Lord Ram Statue Unveiled in Raigad on Ram Navami

Raigad (Maharashtra): On the occasion of Ram Navami celebrations Maharashtra 's Raigad witnessed the grand unveiling of a 30-foot statue of Bhagwan Ram, a symbol of devotion and cultural pride. The statue, standing tall in Raigad, was inaugurated amidst chants, prayers, and a gathering of devotees in the area.

The unveiling ceremony was a vibrant affair, with traditional music, dance performances, and religious rituals adding to the festive atmosphere. The statue, crafted with intricate detail, is not only a tribute to Bhagwan Ram but also a testament to the region's rich cultural heritage.

Local leaders and spiritual figures shows the significance of the statue as a beacon of unity and faith. They highlighted how such initiatives strengthen community bonds and inspire future generations to uphold the values of dharma and righteousness.