All's Not Well in AAP? Atishi Claims Raghav Chadha May Join BJP, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Says He is 'Compromised'

Delhi, India: AAP MLA Atishi has made bold claims about colleague and fellow AAP leader Raghav Chadha stating that the MP may join BJP soon. Her claims were echoed by senior AAP leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who also said that Chadha has been ‘compromised’.

Rift in AAP?

On Friday (April 3rd, 2026), the Aam Aadmi Party hit back hard at its own MP, Raghav Chadha. This follows Chadha's recent comments where he expressed frustration about being pushed to the sidelines in the Rajya Sabha, even asking if he was being punished simply for speaking up about important public issues.

The Aam Aadmi Party further criticized Chadha and his behavior in Parliament, claiming he hasn't been a team player during important moments.

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On social media, the party accused him of staying in his seat just to "mark attendance" for the Prime Minister while the rest of the party walked out in protest. They also called him out for staying silent when party workers in Gujarat were arrested and for refusing to sign a formal protest document regarding voting rights and the Chief Election Commissioner.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s harsh response followed a video Raghav Chadha posted on X earlier that day. In the video, Chadha clarified that his recent silence in Parliament wasn't a sign of giving up, but rather the result of his own party asking the Rajya Sabha to prevent him from speaking.

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