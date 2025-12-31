Major Accident At Uttarakhand's THDC Project: 60 Workers Injured As Trains Collide In Tunnel

Chamoli: At least 60 workers were injured in a tragic tunnel accident at the under-construction THDC Hydroelectric Project in the Pipalkoti area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Tuesday night. According to reports, the collision between two loco trains inside the tunnel occurred on Tuesday night, leading to a panic-like situation at the site. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm during a shift change at the TVM site, when workers were being transported nearly 4.5 km inside the tunnel, raising safety concerns at the major project.

According to sources, one loco train carrying workers rammed into another loco standing on the same track, causing two coaches to derail and resulting in multiple injuries. Reports suggested that the impact of the collision was so severe that it caused panic throughout the project area. The district administration and the Chamoli police immediately rushed to the site. District Magistrate (DM) Gaurav Kumar and Superintendent of Police (SP) Surjeet Singh Panwar reached the District Hospital in Gopeshwar to assess the situation.

The administration has confirmed that all injured workers are currently in stable condition. However, the accident has led to fears about the safety of workers at the project. The officials have ordered an inquiry into the cause of the collision, following which a probe is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident.

Where The Accident Occurred

The collision occurred inside the tunnel, where workers were being transported to and from the construction site. The loco trains are used to carry workers, officials, and materials for the project. The tunnel is around 4.5 km long, and the accident happened at a point where the workers were changing shifts.

As per reports, around 42 injured workers are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Gopeshwar, while 17 others have been admitted to Vivekananda Hospital in Pipalkoti. The remaining injured workers were given primary treatment and discharged. The district administration has confirmed that all injured workers are currently in stable condition.

About 444 MW Project

The district administration and police are investigating the cause of the collision. DM Gaurav Kumar has directed doctors to ensure proper medical care for the injured workers. The administration has also assured that all necessary measures are being taken to prevent such accidents in the future.

The THDC Hydroelectric Project is a 444 megawatt project being built on the Alaknanda River between Helang and Pipalkoti in Chamoli district. The project is expected to generate 111 megawatts of electricity through four turbines and is targeted to be completed by next year.