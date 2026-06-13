Major Girish's Legacy Continues: AKSHAY Drone Launched In Honour Of 2016 Nagrota Attack Martyr

New Delhi: Visakhapatnam-based drone manufacturer and aerospace startup Nabhastra has launched an advanced VTOL UAV platform named 'AKSHAY Drone' to honour the memory of Major Akshay Girish, who was killed in action while saving hostages from Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists during the 2016 Nagrota army base attack.

Nabhastra said the launch is a tribute to the courage, duty, and an enduring legacy of Major Girish, who made the supreme sacrifice while defending our nation.

The AKSHAY Drone has been built with precision engineering, indigenous innovation and a commitment to strengthen India's defence capabilities, the company stated, adding that it represents the spirit of those who stand unwavering in service of the nation.

“Every mission it undertakes will carry forward a name that symbolizes bravery, selflessness, and patriotism,” Nabhastra said, adding that the platform is dedicated to the memory of Major Akshay Girish and to every brave soldier who has laid down their life for our country.

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“Heroes may leave the battlefield, but their legacy continues to protect the skies.”

The Nagrota Attack

In November, 2016, heavily armed terrorists infiltrated the Indian Army’s 166 Field Regiment camp in Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorists entered two residential buildings that housed officers' families and a mess. They took 12 soldiers, two women and two children hostage.

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Major Akshay Girish led his unit to fight the terrorists. During the operation, he was hit by two bullets and was killed in action after a grenade was launched at him. The Major and his team ensured that all 16 hostages were saved. Subsequently, additional forces neutralised the terrorists.