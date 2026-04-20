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  • Major Blow To TMC Before Polls: I-PAC Shuts Opeartions In West Bengal, Employees Directed Not To Come To Office

Major Blow To TMC Before Polls: I-PAC Shuts Opeartions In West Bengal, Employees Directed Not To Come To Office

In a major blow to the ruling TMC in West Bengal, the party's election strategy consultant I-PAC has shut down its operations in the state, just days ahead of the crucial assembly polls.

Satyaki Baidya
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Kolkata: In a major blow to the ruling TMC in West Bengal, the party's election strategy consultant I-PAC has shut down its operations in the state, just days ahead of the crucial assembly polls.

The consultant's employees have been asked not to come to office for 20 days.

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