'Major Boost To Assam's Infrastructure, Tourism': PM Modi After Inaugurating New Guwahati Airport Terminal

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Saturday.

Through his X handle, he stated that the new terminal would boost the local economy and encourage tourism. He also appreciated the emphasis on technological innovation and the connection to nature and sustainability, which were maintained throughout the building's construction. He posted that it's a special day for Guwahati.

His X post stated, "It's a special day for Guwahati as the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport gets a new terminal building. This new terminal will boost the local economy and encourage tourism. The emphasis on technological innovations, as well as the connection with nature and sustainability, is also deeply appreciable."

During the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi said that Assam and the entire Northeast are emerging as a new gateway to India's development.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi said that Saturday marks the festival of development and progress of Assam and the North East.

He highlighted that when the light of progress reaches people, every path in life begins to touch new heights. The Prime Minister further remarked that his deep attachment to the land of Assam, the love and affection of its people, and especially the warmth and belonging of the mothers and sisters of Assam and the Northeast, continuously inspire him and strengthen the collective resolve to develop the region. He highlighted that today, once again, a new chapter is being added in Assam's development.

Advertisement

"Modern airport facilities and advanced connectivity infrastructure serve as gateways to new possibilities and opportunities for any state, and stand as pillars of growing confidence and trust among the people," PM Modi noted.

He remarked that when people witness the construction of magnificent highways and airports in Assam, they themselves acknowledge that true justice for Assam has finally begun.

He contrasted this with the past, noting that previous governments had never made the development of Assam and the Northeast a priority. He noted that leaders in those governments used to say, "Who even goes to Assam and the Northeast?" and questioned the need for modern airports, highways, and better railways in the region. The Prime Minister emphasised that this mindset led the opposition to neglect the entire area for decades.

Pointing out that the mistakes committed by the opposition over six to seven decades are being corrected one by one under his leadership, PM Modi stated that whether opposition leaders visit the Northeast or not, he himself feels a sense of belonging among his own people whenever he comes to Assam and the region.

He emphasised that for him, the development of Assam is not only a necessity but also a responsibility and an accountability. The Prime Minister highlighted that over the past 11 years, development projects worth lakhs of crores of rupees have been initiated in Assam and the Northeast. He noted that Assam is progressing further and setting new milestones, adding that it has become the leading state in the country in implementing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

He added that Assam has also set a record by installing more than 50 lakh smart prepaid meters. He contrasted this with the previous dispensation, when obtaining a government job without bribes or recommendations was impossible, and emphasised that today thousands of young people are getting jobs without such practices.

PM Modi further highlighted that, under their government, Assam's culture is being promoted across all platforms. He recalled the historic event of 13 April 2023, when more than 11,000 artists performed the Bihu dance together at the Guwahati stadium, an achievement recognised by Guinness World Records. He noted that by setting new records, Assam is moving forward rapidly.

Underlining that the new terminal building will significantly increase capacity in Guwahati and Assam, enabling more than 1.25 crore passengers to travel annually, PM Modi highlighted that it will also make it easier for devotees to have darshan of Maa Kamakhya.

"Today, Assam is seen advancing on this very flight of limitless possibilities," stated the Prime Minister.

PM Modi remarked that today the world's perspective towards India has changed, and India's role has also transformed. He noted that India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy. He questioned how this was achieved within just 11 years and emphasised that the development of modern infrastructure has played a significant role.

The Prime Minister stated that India is preparing for 2047, with a focus on infrastructure to fulfil its resolve to become a developed nation. He underlined that the most critical aspect of this grand development campaign is the participation of every state and every region.

He noted that the government is prioritising the underprivileged, ensuring that all states progress together and contribute to the mission of a developed India. He expressed happiness that Assam and the Northeast are leading this mission.

The Prime Minister highlighted that, under the Act East Policy, the Northeast has been prioritised, and today Assam is emerging as India's Eastern Gateway. He noted that Assam serves as a bridge connecting India and ASEAN countries. He affirmed that this beginning will go much further and that Assam will become an engine of India's development across many sectors.

"Assam and the entire Northeast are becoming the new gateway of India's development," he said, highlighting that the vision of multi-modal connectivity has transformed both the condition and direction of this region.

He stated that the pace of building new bridges in Assam, the speed of installing new mobile towers, and the momentum of every development project are turning dreams into reality.

"Today the world is looking towards India with hope, and the new sunrise of India's future is to begin from the Northeast," he said.