Major Breakthrough in Operation Praghat: Key Terror Operative Nabbed in Assam

Imphal: In a significant breakthrough under Operation Praghat, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam, in a joint operation with Kokrajhar Police, has successfully apprehended a key operative associated with global terrorist organizations. The arrested individual, identified as Nasim Uddin SK, a resident of Kokrajhar District, was arrested in the early hours of February 3, following intelligence inputs and a meticulously planned operation.

Nasim Uddin has been confirmed as an active member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JAM), both of which are designated as Global Terrorist Organizations (GTOs). He was a close associate of Nur Islam Mandal, a prime accused in extremist activities, who was previously arrested by the STF in the same case. Since December 17, 2024, Nasim had been evading law enforcement agencies, attempting to escape justice and continue his involvement in anti-national activities.

Investigations revealed that Nasim played a pivotal role in conspiring with Mandal to acquire weapons and manufacture improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Their primary objective was to arm extremist factions, destabilize national security, and disrupt peace, thereby posing a grave threat to India’s sovereignty. This arrest marks a critical step in dismantling the growing nexus of radical elements that seek to create unrest and jeopardize the nation’s integrity.

Nasim Uddin has been charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Passport Act, 1967, the Explosive Act, the Arms Act, and the Foreigners Act. Following his production before the Hon’ble Court, he has been remanded to police custody for seven days to facilitate further interrogation and investigation.

The STF’s ongoing probe aims to uncover the full extent of the terror network, which reportedly has deep-rooted connections across international borders. This operation highlights the relentless efforts of Indian security forces to combat terrorism and safeguard national security. The arrest of Nasim Uddin is a testament to the effectiveness of coordinated intelligence and strategic operations in neutralizing threats posed by anti-national elements.