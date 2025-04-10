Major Breakthrough in Punjab Grenade Attack, NIA Makes Another Arrest, Accused Masterminded By BKI Terrorists

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a Punjab resident in the Chandigarh Sector 10 grenade attack case, who was masterminded by BKI terrorists and played a vital role in the entire conspiracy. BKI is a Khalistani-backed terrorist organisation.

Abhijot Singh of Punjab's Gurdaspur was taken into custody by NIA, which identified him as the unknown person whose role had surfaced during the investigation of the case.

The accused, already in prison for another grenade attack at a police station, was found to have been in direct contact with Happy and an important part of the conspiracy, the National Investigation Agency informed.

The National Investigation Agency also launched search operations in other locations including Karnal, Haryana to further investigate the conspiracy behind the grenade attack.

NIA earlier in March had charged US-based terrorist Harpeet Singh aka Happy Passia and Pakistan -based terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu aka Rinda in the grenade attack case.

These two terrorists were declared as absconders. The probing agency has so far arrested 6 accused in this case with the latest one on Wednesday.

According to reports, Abhijot had conducted recce of the area where they planned the grenade attack after receiving orders from Harpreet Singh several times between July and August 2024.