Major Crime Averted in Mumbai; Crime Branch Arrests Five, Recovers Weapons in Andheri

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested five people from the Andheri area of ​​Mumbai and seven weapons have been recovered from them. The accused had arrived in Mumbai from different states and were allegedly planning to execute a major crime, officials said on Wednesday.

Arrests Made After Tip-Off

Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai Crime Branch launched a special operation in the Andheri area, where they intercepted the suspects.

Upon searching them, the police found seven weapons, raising suspicions about their intentions.

Police Suspect Larger Conspiracy

Officials stated that the accused had no local connections in Mumbai and had traveled from different states, possibly as part of a larger criminal network.