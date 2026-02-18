Major Drug Bust: NCB Seizes ₹23.88 Crore Worth of Cocaine at Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru: In a major crackdown on international drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intercepted a massive shipment of cocaine at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru. Officials seized 4.776 kilograms of the contraband, estimated to be worth ₹23.88 crore in the illicit market.

The operation was triggered by "specific intelligence" regarding a passenger arriving from Doha, Qatar. Acting swiftly, NCB officials intercepted the suspect, a Brazilian national, during the standard check-in and transit process.

During a detailed inspection of the passenger's luggage, officers discovered the drugs meticulously hidden. The cocaine was found concealed within pieces of cloth and packed deep inside a suitcase to evade initial detection.

The accused was taken into immediate custody at the airport. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

NCB investigators are now working to dismantle the wider network behind this shipment. Efforts are underway to identify local contacts in Bengaluru and trace the international links involved in this high-value smuggling operation.