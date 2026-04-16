Major Electoral Overhaul Announced: Lok Sabha Seats to Increase by 50% Across All States, 272 Reserved for Women

New Delhi: In a significant move that could reshape India's parliamentary democracy, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that the total number of seats in the Lok Sabha will be increased by 50 per cent. The government also confirmed that 272 seats will be reserved exclusively for women as part of the landmark reform.

The announcement marks the largest expansion of the lower house of Parliament since Independence. Sources said that the current strength of the Lok Sabha, which stands at 543 seats, will rise to approximately 815 seats once the delimitation exercise is completed.

“The women’s reservation bill was passed in 2023, providing for implementing its provisions based on census after 2026 and delimitation. There will be an equal, 50 per cent increase in the strength of Lok Sabha members, and this will translate to 815 seats, of which 272 will be reserved for women, which comes to one-third of the strength of the House. There will be no loss to anyone (states), and they will retain their strength," the Law Minister said.

Key Highlights of the Announcement:

50% Increase in Total Seats: The Lok Sabha will expand from 543 to around 815 elected members.

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Women's Reservation: Out of the new total, 272 seats will be reserved for women candidates. This effectively implements and expands the intent of the Women's Reservation Bill passed earlier, ensuring nearly one-third representation for women in the lower house.

Delimitation on Agenda: The government is expected to set up a Delimitation Commission soon to redraw constituency boundaries based on the latest population data (likely using the forthcoming Census figures).

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No Change in Rajya Sabha Strength: The announcement pertains only to the Lok Sabha; the upper house will continue with its current structure for now.

Political analysts suggest this move addresses long-standing demands for better representation from populous states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, which have seen significant population growth since the last delimitation in 2002 (based on 1971 Census data).

Opposition parties have reacted cautiously. While some leaders welcomed the women's reservation component, others raised concerns about the timing and potential political implications of redrawing seats ahead of future elections.

The proposal is likely to be introduced as a Constitution Amendment Bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. If passed, the new seat configuration could come into effect after the completion of the delimitation process, possibly impacting the 2029 general elections.

The government has emphasised that the expansion will be accompanied by necessary infrastructure upgrades in Parliament to accommodate the increased number of MPs.