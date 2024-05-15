Advertisement

Kanpur: A massive fire broke out at a leather factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Tuesday evening leading to a major chaos inside the factory. The incident took place at Kanpur’s Allahdad Tannery in Jajmau, where the fire broke out under suspicious circumstances. During the incident, major plumes of smoke started igniting in the sky, which was noticed from a far distance.

On information, the several fire tenders along with a crane fire tender were rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the fire were initiated. According to the sources, the efforts to control the fire were underway at the spot.

Advertisement

Police are probing the incident

The fire department officials stated that due to the presence of huge amounts of leather and leather made items inside the factory, the fire spread rapidly and gripped the entire factory.

Advertisement

It is being alleged that due to the negligence of the workers present in the tannery, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the factory.

The people present inside the tannery were also rescued and shifted to a safe place.

Advertisement

No casualties were reported during the incident so far.

It is being said that the Allahdad Tannery is involved in Tanning and dressing of leather, manufacture of luggage handbags, saddlery and harness.

Advertisement

The police are now probing the matter to ascertain the exact cause of fire at the spot.

