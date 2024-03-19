Updated March 19th, 2024 at 14:39 IST
Major Fire Breaks Out in Kohima's Kitsubozou Area, Firefighting Operations Underway
Kohima fire: Firefighting operations are underway.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Firefighting operations are underway. | Image:ANI/Representative image
Advertisement
Kohima: A major fire broke out at Kitsubozou area in Kohima in Nagaland on Tuesday.
Firefighting operations are underway.
Advertisement
(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
Advertisement
Published March 19th, 2024 at 14:39 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.