Major Intrusion Bid from Pakistan Foiled by BSF Near Jammu International Border

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled infiltration attempt along the International Border (IB) in the Rajbagh area of Kathua district, Jammu & Kashmir on Monday.

Around 4 PM, BSF personnel observed suspicious movement near the Chandwan and Kothey border outposts in the Hiranagar sector, where 4 to 5 Pakistani intruders were attempting to cross into Indian territory.

Despite repeated warnings, the group continued to approach the border fence aggressively.

In response, BSF troops opened fire, injuring one intruder who was later apprehended and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The remaining infiltrators were pushed back across the border. .