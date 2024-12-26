Major IPS Shuffle in Delhi: 11 Officers Transferred, Key Districts Get New DCPs | Full List

DCPs of three districts and four Additional DCPs transferred by Delhi L-G VK Saxena | Image: PTI

New Delhi: In a major shuffle in the Delhi police, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday transferred Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) of three districts and four Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police currently posted in Delhi Police with immediate effect ahead of assembly elections.

"The Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, is pleased to order the transfer/posting of the following IPS/DANIPS officers, presently posted in Delhi police, with immediate effect of Police Establishment Board," Home Department's official notice read.

A total of 11 police officers have been transferred, including Abhishek Dhania (DCP North-West to DCP East), Apporva Gupta (DCP East to DCP Crime), Bhisham Singh (DCP Crime to DCP North-West), Rakesh Paweria (DCP North-East to DCP Headquarters), and Ashish Kumar Mishra (DCP Central to DCP North-East), among others.

List of transferred officers | image source: Home department, Govt. of Delhi

The Delhi assembly elections, likely in February, will be a key test for the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) governance model and its electoral appeal. Aiming for a third consecutive term, AAP has fielded senior leaders, including Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, who will contest from Greater Kailash.