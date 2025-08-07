Major Mishap in Udhampur: 2 CRPF Jawans Dead, Many Injured As CRPF Vehicle Meets With An Accident In Jammu & Kashmir

Udhampur: A vehicle of the 187 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), carrying 18 personnel, met with an accident around 10:30 AM on Thursday in the Kadva-Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. The vehicle fell into a gorge while en route from Kadwa to Basantgarh.

Two CRPF personnel died and 16 others sustained injuries in the incident. All the personnel in the vehicle sustained injuries, with seven critically injured, as per a statement by the CRPF.

Police teams and ambulances rushed to the spot, and rescue operations are underway. Further details are awaited.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh reacted to the incident in a post on X, stating, “Udhampur: Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva-Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF. I have just now spoken to DC Ms Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Rescue measures have been initiated immediately. Locals have voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help is being ensured.”