Major Pile Up At Mumbai-Pune Expressway After Container Trucks Rams Into 15-20 Vehicles, One Dead, Several Injured

Updated 26 July 2025 at 19:35 IST
Mumbai: A major accident has been reported on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway after a container truck rammed into 15–20 vehicles near a tunnel.
The incident occurred near Lonavala when the truck, heading towards Mumbai, suffered a brake failure and collided with multiple vehicles.
According to reports, at least one woman has died and 17 others are injured. The tragic incident took place during heavy rainfall.
More to follow…
Published 26 July 2025 at 19:35 IST