Major Security Breach as Congress Workers Confront CM Mohan Yadav’s Car with Black Flags

A serious security lapse occurred during Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav’s one-day visit to Shahdol, raising sharp questions about the preparedness of the local administration and police. The incident unfolded as the Chief Minister’s convoy was moving from Lalpur Airport towards the program venue. At Gopalpur intersection, Congress workers staged a protest, waving black flags and attempting to block the convoy.

Despite prior intimation to the administration about the protest, the demonstrators managed to get dangerously close to the convoy. They jumped onto the road, shouted slogans, and disrupted traffic. The sudden escalation created tension for several minutes, exposing weaknesses in crowd control and traffic management.

Police personnel quickly intervened, detaining several protesters and taking them to the police station. Legal proceedings were initiated against those involved. However, the episode has triggered a wider debate about how such a breach was possible when the Chief Minister’s visit was a scheduled and high-security event.

Adding to the controversy, Shahdol Collector Kedar Singh was seen wielding a baton against one of the protesters. This unusual act by a senior administrative officer has drawn sharp criticism from political circles. Opposition leaders have accused the administration of mishandling the situation, while questions are being raised about whether the Collector’s actions were appropriate.

The incident has now become a political flashpoint. While the administration insists that swift police action prevented any harm, critics argue that the lapse could have endangered the Chief Minister’s safety. The use of force by a top district officer has further complicated the matter, with calls for accountability and a review of security protocols during VIP visits.