Updated 21 February 2026 at 17:52 IST
Major Setback For Self-Styled Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand: FIR Ordered Over Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Children At Ashram
A special POCSO court in Allahabad has ordered an FIR to be registered against self-styled Shankaracharya, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, over allegations of sexual assault of children at his ashram.
Allahabad: A special POCSO court in Allahabad has ordered the police to register an FIR against self-styled Shankaracharya, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotish Peeth, over allegations of sexual assault of children at his ashram. The FIR will also be registered against his disciple Swami Mukundanand Giri. The court also ordered a detailed investigation into the matter.
The FIR will be registered in the Jhoansi Police Station. ADJ (POCSO Act) Vinod Kumar Chaurasia passed the order after hearing an application filed by Shakumbhari Peethadhishwar Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj under Section 173(4) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), seeking the registration of an FIR and strict action against the accused.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 21 February 2026 at 17:25 IST