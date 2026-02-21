Major Setback For Self-Styled Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand: FIR Ordered Over Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Children At Ashram

Allahabad: A special POCSO court in Allahabad has ordered the police to register an FIR against self-styled Shankaracharya, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotish Peeth, over allegations of sexual assault of children at his ashram. The FIR will also be registered against his disciple Swami Mukundanand Giri. The court also ordered a detailed investigation into the matter.