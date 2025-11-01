Major Stampedes in India: From Andhra Pradesh to Karur, Tragedies That Shook the Nation in 2025

List of Major Stampedes in India: From Andhra Pradesh to Hathras, Tragic Incidents That Shook the Nation in 2025. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In this year alone, India witnessed a disturbing surge in fatal stampedes, claiming dozens of lives and leaving hundreds injured. From religious events such as the Maha Kumbh and Rath Yatra to victory celebrations and rallies, inadequate crowd control and mismanagement have transformed massive gatherings into scenes of chaos and tragedy for people.

A major stampede broke out today during Ekadashi celebrations at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kashibugga, Andhra Pradesh, leaving eight women and two children dead and several others injured.

Here Is the List of Major Stampedes That Shook India In 2025

TVK Chief Vijay's Karur Rally Stampede (September): On September 27, 2025, a massive public rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay, ended in disaster. The stampede had left 41 people dead, including three children, and more than 50 injured. Authorities cited crowd management failure and inadequate safety measures as key causes for the tragedy.

September 27, 2025: TVK Chief Vijay's Karur Rally Stampede

RCB Victory Celebration At Chinnaswamy Stadium (June): Earlier in the year, on June 4, 2025, a stampede occurred at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations after the team secured its maiden IPL title against Punjab Kings. This also took place due to crowd mismanagement by the authorities.

Advertisement

June 4, 2025: RCB Victory Celebration At Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede

Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede (June): Just weeks later, on June 29, 2025, at least three people died and 50 were injured in a tragic stampede that occurred during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri.

June 29, 2025: Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede

Maha Kumbh ‘Mauni Amavasya’ Stampede (January): The year also began with a tragedy on January 29, 2025, when a stampede took place on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya for the ‘Amrit Snan’, where the already overcrowded land of Prayagraj witnessed an even more massive rush on the occasion, resulting in the death of several pilgrims.

Advertisement