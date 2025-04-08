Major Train Mishap Averted After 15 Coaches of Secunderabad–Howrah Falaknuma Express Detach

Srikakulam: A major train mishap was averted when Secunderabad–Howrah Falaknuma superfast express split into two parts near Palasa in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

Passengers panicked after discovering that several coaches of the train had got detached from the rest of the train. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Railway officials promptly responded to the situation, ensuring passenger safety and restoring the train’s operations.

The train was enroute to Howrah from Secunderabad when several coaches detached near the Palasa town. The incident took place after the coupling which holds the coaches got damaged.

Damaged coupling of Secunderabad-Howrah train found on track in Palasa town

The coupling of the A1 AC coach was damaged, leaving 15 coaches of the train separated from the rest of the train and locomotive.

Railway authorities were quick to identify the incident as they swiftly transferred 15 coaches to the Mandasa Road using two locomotives. A part of the damaged coupling was also found lying on the tracks where the incident took place.

Not the first time when such an incident has taken place. Earlier also, there have been many instances where a part of train or coaches were left behind during the journey.