Make In India And Mission Manufacturing Key To India's Growth, Says PM Modi

Thoothukudi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 4800 crore in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, outlining the nation's renewed confidence and commitment to progress. The Prime Minister's visit to Thoothukudi was marked with a slew of landmark projects to enhance regional connectivity, boost logistics efficiency, and strengthen clean energy infrastructure. He also paid tribute to the heroes of the Kargil war, who laid their lives for the country.

Prime Minister Modi asserted that the government's focus on ‘Make in India’ and ‘Mission Manufacturing’, shows the power of indigenous manufacturing during ‘Operation Sindoor’. "The weapons made in India played a major role in reducing terrorist hideouts to rubble. Weapons made in India are still keeping the masters of terrorism awake at night," he stated.

On Saturday, as the nation commemorated Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi paid his heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice, saying, "Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas. I first pay my respects to the brave heroes of Kargil and offer my tributes to the martyrs."

The Prime Minister explained the historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed between India and the United Kingdom, symbolising the growing global trust in India and its renewed confidence. "This is a symbol of the world's growing trust in India and India's new self-confidence. With this self-confidence, we will build a developed India, a developed Tamil Nadu," PM Modi asserted. The FTA is expected to unlock economic growth, boost trade, and create new business opportunities in both nations.

"The world now sees its own growth reflected in India's progress," he emphasised, stating that the FTA will strengthen India's economy and accelerate its journey toward becoming the world's third-largest economy. With 99% of Indian products sold in the UK set to be tax-free, the agreement is expected to increase demand and lead to greater manufacturing opportunities in India.

Connectivity And Clean Energy

The projects launched in Thoothukudi on Saturday span across key sectors, including airports, highways, ports, railways, and critical power sector advancements. The newly inaugurated terminal at the Thoothukudi Airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 450 crore, will enhance the city's connectivity to multiple destinations across India, benefiting corporate travel, educational hubs, and healthcare infrastructure throughout Tamil Nadu. Additionally, the region's tourism potential is expected to gain fresh momentum through improved accessibility.

The Prime Minister emphasised that infrastructure and energy form the backbone of any state's development, underlining the sustained focus on these sectors over the past eleven years. "Infrastructure and energy are the backbone of any state’s development. In these 11 years, our focus on energy and infrastructure reflects our dedication and commitment to the development of Tamil Nadu," he stated.

He added that the Union government's commitment to unlocking the full potential of Tamil Nadu by modernising its infrastructure is evident in the strides being made to upgrade port facilities with advanced technologies and integrate airports, highways, and railways.

Railway Initiatives

The Prime Minister stressed on the importance of the railway network as a lifeline of industrial growth and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He stated that with 77 railway stations across Tamil Nadu undergoing comprehensive redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, modern Vande Bharat trains are providing citizens with a new travel experience. India's first vertical lift rail bridge, Pamban Bridge, constructed in Tamil Nadu, has improved both ease of doing business and ease of travel in the region.

The foundation stone was laid for a key transmission project linked to the 2000 MW Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu, expected to play a pivotal role in supplying clean energy. PM Modi noted that this energy initiative will contribute meaningfully to India's global energy targets and environmental commitments. The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has also seen rapid progress, with over forty thousand solar rooftop installations completed, generating thousands of green jobs.

Economic Growth And FTA Benefits

The Prime Minister reiterated that the India-UK FTA will benefit Tamil Nadu's youth, small industries, MSMEs, and start-ups the most. "After this FTA agreement, 99% of Indian products sold in Britain will be tax-free. When Indian goods are cheaper in Britain, their demand will increase," he stated. The FTA is expected to give new strength to India's economy, further speeding up its pace to become the world's third-largest economy.

The Prime Minister also explained the importance of Mahakavi Shri Subramaniya Bharathiyar's connection to Thoothukudi and his parliamentary constituency, Kashi. "Through initiatives like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, we are continuously strengthening our shared cultural heritage," he said.