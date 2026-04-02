Malda Hostage Drama: CBI Takes Over Probe, Supreme Court Blasts Mamata Administration Over Judicial Officers' Hostage Crisis

Malda: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will take over the probe into the shocking incident in West Bengal's Malda, where 7 SIR judicial officers were held hostage by protesters. The incident, which occurred during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, has led to the Election Commission (EC) seeking assistance from the CBI. The incident triggered massive outrage, prompting the Supreme Court to intervene.

The Supreme Court has strongly criticised the West Bengal administration, calling their action a "complete failure" to prevent the incident, terming the state the "most polarised" in the country. The top court ordered a probe by a central agency and directed the EC to deploy adequate central forces to ensure the safety of judicial officers.

The incident has also sparked a war of words between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the EC, with Banerjee accusing the poll body of failing to maintain law and order in the state.

What Happened In Malda

The shocking incident occurred on Wednesday when seven judicial officers, including three women, were surrounded by protesters at a BDO office in Malda's Kaliachak area. The protesters, allegedly upset over the deletion of names from the electoral rolls, held the officers hostage for nearly 9 hours. The SIR judicial officers were only released at around midnight after security forces intervened.

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According to reports, a protest over voter list revisions in Malda's Kaliachak area spiralled into a tense crisis, with seven judicial officers held hostage inside a block development office for nearly 9 hours. The officers, tasked with reviewing voter list discrepancies, were surrounded by a growing crowd of protesters angry over alleged deletions from electoral rolls.

The situation outside was chaotic, with protesters blocking national highways, state roads, and rural routes, bringing Malda district to a standstill. NH-12, a key artery connecting North and South Bengal, was choked for hours, cutting off movement between regions. In Sujapur, over 1000 people gathered on the highway, demanding their names be restored to the voter list. Bamboo barricades were set up, and traffic was stalled in at least five Assembly constituencies, including Baishnabanagar and Manikchak.

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Officials Rescued By Central Forces

The judicial officers, tasked with examining voter list discrepancies affecting over 60 lakh voters, were confined as the crowd blocked all exits. The incident led to a tense situation in the area, with urgent calls for administrative and police intervention. Also, there were reports of stone-pelting and attacks on vehicles evacuating the officers. The incident has led to the arrest of 18 people, with efforts ongoing to identify and apprehend others involved.

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blamed the EC for the incident, saying the poll body has failed to maintain law and order in the state. She has also alleged that the BJP is behind the incident, aiming to cancel the upcoming assembly polls and impose President's Rule.

The EC, meanwhile, has assured the Top Court that it will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of judicial officers and the smooth conduct of the SIR exercise. The official sources stated that the CBI has been roped in to investigate the incident.

Supreme Court's Condemnation