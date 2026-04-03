Malda Hostage Drama: AIMIM Leader Mofakkarul Islam Accused of Leading Protests Arrested

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough, the West Bengal police arrested AIMIM leader Mofakkerul Islam, the alleged mastermind behind the Malda 'gherao' incident, at Bagdogra Airport on Friday as he attempted to flee the state.

Police have identified Islam, an advocate and former election candidate, as the primary instigator behind Thursday night’s unrest, during which Special Intensive Revision (SIR) officers were forcibly detained for more than nine hours..

Significantly, Islam is a former political contender who represented the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, contesting from the Itahar constituency.

His arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the administrative blockade in Malda after seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage by villagers in the district on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The standoff was triggered by mass deletions from the electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The incident was part of a broader wave of protests that paralyzed Malda throughout the day, as demonstrators staged road blockades across national and state highways and key rural routes in at least five Assembly constituencies.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, a five-year-old child of one of the trapped officers was also confined inside the building during the nine-hour ordeal.

Advertisement

Provocative speech?

Authorities further alleged that Islam delivered a provocative speech that incited the crowd during the demonstration in Malda.

Commenting further on the incident, ADG North Bengal K Jayaraman on Friday said 35 people have been arrested till now in the Malda hostage incident.

Adding further, Jayaraman said, "We detained Mofakkarul Islam from Bagdogra airport, for instigating people. We will not allow any such kind of activity. Will definitely probe if this was pre-planned or not. After this incident, we have given CAPF to judicial officers. So far, 35 people have been arrested." Mofakkerul Islam had previously contested the 2021 elections as a candidate of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

SC raps Bengal govt

Earlier yesterday, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Bengal govt and had described the incident as a brazen and deliberate attempt to obstruct the administration of justice.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed concern that, despite prior intimation, the State authorities failed to provide prompt protection, leaving the officers without food or water for hours.

The court issued show-cause notices to senior State officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director-General of Police, asking them to explain their inaction. It directed the Election Commission to requisition and deploy adequate central forces to ensure the safety of judicial officers and the smooth conduct of the SIR adjudication process.

The bench also mandated strict security measures at all venues, restricted public entry, ordered an immediate assessment of threat perceptions to the officers and their families, and required compliance reports. It asked senior officials to be present virtually at the next hearing.



NIA begins probe in Malda siege

In a siginificant update, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started probe by registering a "preliminary enquiry" into Malda violence case.

The anti-terror agency initiated the preliminary enquiry late on Thursday after the Election Commission of India (ECI) formally referred the matter, sending a letter to its Director General.

The decision to hand over the investigation to NIA comes after the Supreme Court strongly criticised the Mamata Banerjee administration for its failure to prevent the incident, terming it a "complete failure" of law and order. The incident has triggered tensions between the West Bengal government and the Election Commission of India, ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

War of words