'Malegaon Blast Case Was Congress’ Conspiracy to Defame Hindus': Devendra Fadnavis Tears into UPA After Court Acquits All 7 Accused

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday accused the Congress-led UPA government of trying to set the 'saffron terrorism' narrative while also accusing officers from that time of trying to frame Hindu religious leaders as well as organisations.

What Did Devendra Fadnavis Say?

"The conspiracy of 2008 has been exposed before everyone. The government at that time, for the sake of vote-bank politics, coined terms like ‘Hindu terror’ and ‘saffron terrorism’," Fadanavis said.

He also added that around that time, "large-scale terrorist incidents were happening across the world, and 'Islamic terrorism' was a topic of discussion worldwide."

As a result, the Congress, in order to avoid angering their vote banks and to make it seem like they were maintaining balance, they created the notion of 'Hindu terrorism' and arrested people, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra added.

"But, despite much effort, no solid evidence was found. Layer by layer, this conspiracy is coming to light," he said.

The Chief Minister had also claimed o Thursday that police acted under the UPA government’s pressure while probing the 2008 Malegaon blast, and the Congress must apologise to the Hindus for the "fake narrative of saffron terror."

Fadnavis further added that "terrorism was never saffron, is not, and will never be," and sought an apology from the Congress

Why Did The Congress Do This?

According to Fadnavis, Congress did this in order to defame the Hindus.

While speaking to reporters in Mumbai he added that the future course of action will e decided after studying the judgement.

"Congress should apologise to the acquitted accused and Hindu society," he further demanded.

Malegaon Blast Case Acquittal

This development also comes on the back of the acquittal of the Malegaon blasts case which took place in 2008, which had triggered a political blame game in Maharashtra with the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.