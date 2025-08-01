Malegaon Blast Verdict: Sadhvi Pragya Acquitted, Says 'Bhagwa Has Won'

Malegaon Blast Verdict: On July 31, 2025, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, including BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. The verdict came after 17 years of legal proceedings, with the court ruling that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Sadhvi Pragya's Reaction on Social Media

Following her acquittal, Sadhvi Pragya posted on social media platform X, "Bhagwa has won today."

She expressed that the case had ruined her life, stating she was living as a sanyasi (sage) when she was arrested and allegedly tortured. She claimed the investigation was part of a conspiracy to defame Bhagwa (saffron) and Hindutva.

Background of the Case

The blast occurred on September 29, 2008, in Malegaon, Maharashtra, killing six people and injuring over 100 others.

The explosive device was strapped to a motorcycle, which was allegedly registered in Sadhvi Pragya's name.

The accused were charged under the IPC, UAPA, and other laws, but the court found no reliable evidence to convict them.

celebrations erupted outside the residence of Lt. Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, one of the accused in the case.

Firecrackers were burst, and sweets were distributed to well-wishers who gathered there after the verdict was announced.