Mamata Banerjee Expected To Appear Before Supreme Court Tomorrow For Bengal SIR Hearing

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to appear before the Supreme Court on Wednesday (February 4), for the hearing of her petition against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the poll-bound state.

Sources told Republic that Banerjee is expected to attend the proceedings related to her petition against the ECI, which is likely to be taken up along with other petitions questioning the validity of the way SIR was conducted in the state. Speaking to Republic reporters on this, Trinamool Congress MP and senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee, said, “Chances are there.”

The Supreme Court’s security wing has reportedly granted clearance for the Bengal CM's visit. Banerjee falls in the Z+ category of security, which is also the second-highest security tier in the country. However, security personnel in the apex court have said that they have not confirmed their formal permission on the matter yet.

Prior to bringing the SIR battle to the national capital, Banerjee had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Supreme Court on January 28, against the legality of the ongoing SIR of the electoral rolls in her state.

On Monday, Banerjee had met Election Commission officials, including the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. In a sign of protest over the SIR of electoral rolls in Bengal, she came clad in black shawls, and said “I have never seen an Election Commission like this, one that is so arrogant."

She had also accused the Delhi Police of failing to protect citizens and alleged that hundreds of people were wrongly removed from the electoral rolls after being recorded as deceased. "We brought 50 people here who were declared dead in the SIR. The Delhi Police cannot protect anyone. A feudal system is still in operation in Delhi," she had said.

