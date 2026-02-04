CM Mamata Banerjee Likely to Appear Before Supreme Court in Bengal SIR Case, May Argue as Party-in-Person

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to appear in person before the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday in connection with her petition challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted in the state, according to court listings and media reports.

Banerjee has also sought permission from the apex court to appear as a party-in-person, which would allow her to present arguments directly before the bench instead of relying entirely on legal counsel. If the court grants permission, she would become the first sitting chief minister to argue her own case before the Supreme Court.

The matter is listed before a three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, along with two other judges. Reports indicate that a Supreme Court gate pass has been issued in Banerjee’s name for the hearing, suggesting her physical presence in Court Room No. 1.

In her petition, Banerjee has challenged the conduct and implementation of the SIR exercise ordered by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in West Bengal. She has contended that the revision process has caused inconvenience to voters and could potentially result in the deletion of names of eligible electors from the rolls.

According to reports, the plea raises concerns over the timing of the revision and the manner in which verification is being carried out on the ground. The chief minister has argued that the process has led to difficulties for large sections of the electorate, including migrant workers and economically weaker voters, who may face challenges in meeting documentation requirements.

The SIR exercise has emerged as a major point of contention between the West Bengal government and the Election Commission in recent weeks. The Trinamool Congress leadership has repeatedly alleged irregularities in the revision process, while the poll body has maintained that the SIR is a statutory exercise aimed at ensuring the accuracy and integrity of electoral rolls.

Banerjee, who is a trained lawyer and has practiced law in the past, is expected to be accompanied by her legal team during the hearing. However, the final decision on whether she will be allowed to address the court personally will be taken by the bench during the proceedings.