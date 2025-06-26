Tea By The Sea: Mamata Banerjee on Instagram | See Photos

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos of herself having tea by the sea. The post, captioned 'Tea By The Sea', featured her, two cups of tea, a monkey sitting on the pavement, and a few biscuits on the platform.

Mamata Banerjee shared three photos on Instagram, captioned ‘Tea by The Sea’.

In the first photo, she is seen sitting on the pavement near the beachside. Others in the frame include a monkey sitting idly, two nearly empty tea cups with the last sip remaining, and a man offering a few biscuits to the Chief Minister, with some already lying on the pavement, apparently meant for the monkey.

In the second photo, the frame remains the same as in the first. The Chief Minister is seen looking at the monkey, who is sitting calmly and peacefully.

The third photo shows the Chief Minister offering some biscuits to the monkey at the beachside. Her post reflects a sense of calm and quiet solitude, appearing as a brief escape from the hectic pace of political life.

Mamata Banerjee's post has so far received over 12,000 likes. Captioned “Tea by the sea leads to an unspoken bond,” the Chief Minister appears to reference an unexpected connection with the monkey, one that seems to fill the emotional void of the landscape and contribute to its calm.