Updated 4 February 2026 at 10:51 IST
LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Reaches Supreme Court, May Argue Case Against SIR
Live updates as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee approaches the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission over the SIR electoral roll revision exercise. The high-stakes hearing is expected shortly. Follow minute-by-minute updates, court observations, legal arguments, and political reactions.
Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court LIVE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may herself be present in the Supreme Court on Wednesday during a hearing of her plea against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. Banerjee is a trained advocate who has long opposed the SIR drive in the state and wants the upcoming Assembly elections in the state to be conducted as per the voters' list of 2025.
Her likely appearance in the Supreme Court today would be an escalation of her ongoing confrontation with the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Mamata Banerjee's plea in SC: In her plea against the SIR revision exercise in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has sought the quashing of all SIR-related orders issued by the ECI on June 24, 2025, and October 27, 2025, along with all connected directives.
SC bench to hear plea today: A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions, including those filed by Banerjee, Mostari Banu and TMC MPs Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen.
What SC said in last SIR hearing: The hearing which Mamata Banerjee will attend on Wednesday comes days after the Supreme Court issued directions to the ECI to make the SIR more transparent, accessible, and voter-friendly in West Bengal. “See the strain and stress going on for ordinary people. Over one crore people have been issued notices…we are going to pass some orders,” the bench observed on January 12.
SIR schedule in Bengal: The SIR was rolled out in West Bengal on November 4, 2025 and the draft electoral roll was published on December 16. The last date for submission of claims and objections was January 19. The final electoral roll is expected to be published on February 14, but the deadline may be extended given how the hearings in the Supreme Court go.
4 February 2026 at 10:49 IST
Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court LIVE: Bengal CM seated inside courtroom 1
Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court LIVE: Mamata Banerjee is seated inside courtroom 1 at the Supreme Court, Bar and Bench reported on Wednesday. She will be present during the hearing of a batch of pleas against SIR and may also argue her own case, the first sitting CM to do so.
4 February 2026 at 10:49 IST
Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court LIVE: SIR done in ‘one-sided manner’, says Uddhav Sena MP, backs Trinamool supremo
Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court LIVE: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi backed Mamata Banerjee ahead of the Supreme Court hearing of a batch of pleas against the SIR exercise in West Bengal.
“I support what Mamata Banerjee is doing. She is fighting a legal fight from the front. If such arbitrariness of the BJP continues, we will fight the fight - whether it is through an Impeachment Motion or through any legal process...,” Chaturvedi told news agency ANI. She also said that the SIR exercise was conducted in a “one-sided manner” across states.
4 February 2026 at 10:48 IST
Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court LIVE: Trinamool supremo arrives at Supreme Court
Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court LIVE: The West Bengal chief minister has arrived at the Supreme Court ahead of the apex court's hearing on pleas against SIR.
4 February 2026 at 10:46 IST
Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court LIVE: A quick look at the SIR schedule in Bengal
Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court LIVE: Ahead of the hearing of pleas against the SIR exercise in West Bengal, a look at some key dates in the schedule in Bengal:
November 4, 2025: SIR rolled out
December 16, 2025: Draft electoral roll published
January 19, 2026; Last date for claims and objections
February 14, 2026: Final electoral roll scheduled to be published.
4 February 2026 at 10:44 IST
Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court LIVE: West Bengal headed to Supreme Court ahead of hearing
Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court LIVE: Mamata Banerjee has left her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence to appear before the Supreme Court to attend the hearing of pleas against SIR.
4 February 2026 at 10:42 IST
Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court LIVE: West Bengal CM likely to appear in court to argue her plea
Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court LIVE: The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions, including the one filed by Mamata Banerjee, against the SIR exercise in West Bengal.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is scheduled to hear the petitions, including those filed by Banerjee, Mostari Banu and TMC MPs Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen.
Published On: 4 February 2026 at 10:46 IST