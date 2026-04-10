'Mamata Can Make 2,000 Such Videos': Amit Shah Reacts To Viral 'Sting' Video Of Humayun Kabir

Kolkata: The viral 'sting operation' video of suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir has stirred up a political storm in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reacted to the explosive video, saying Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is "capable of producing 2000 such videos".

The video appeared to show that BJP paid Kabir as part of a conspiracy to defeat TMC in the elections.

‘We Can Never Align’: Amit Shah

Reacting to the viral video, Union Minister Amit Shah said, “You may be unaware of Mamata Ji's capabilities; she is capable of producing 2000 such videos. Humayun Kabir and the BJP are like the South Pole and the North Pole…we can never align.”

He added, “We would rather sit in the opposition for another 20 years than sit alongside those who build the Babri Masjid in Bengal.”

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The Sting Video

The video of the alleged sting operation was shared on social media by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). It purportedly showed Humayun Kabir openly admitting that BJP paid him ₹1,000 crore to mislead the minority community. He was purportedly heard speaking about a strategy to divert minority votes away from TMC.

Further, he purportedly claimed that senior BJP leaders were involved in the alleged “conspiracy”.

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‘Video Made On AI’: Humayun Kabir

Humayun Kabir claimed that CM Mamata Banerjee is conspiring against him. He added, “The video shows it to be 19th December and me sitting in a flat but I had never stayed the night in that flat…The video was made on AI, shows it to be after 8 pm, and a YouTube channel which opened on 8th April posted it as its first video.”

He added, “I will file a case against them in the High Court. Judiciary will respond to them...I will defeat Mamata Banerjee and not let the communal BJP come to power in West Bengal.”

Kabir was suspended by TMC last year, following which he launched the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP).

AIMIM-AJUP Breakup

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen or simply Majlis chief Asaduddin Owaisi called off the alliance with Kabir's AJUP after TMC released the sting video. The two parties were earlier set to fight the state Assembly elections together.

The elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29.