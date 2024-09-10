sb.scorecardresearch
  • Kolkata Horror: Mamata Invites Protesting Doctors To Meet Month After Blaming Them For Protest

Published 20:17 IST, September 10th 2024

Kolkata Horror: Mamata Invites Protesting Doctors To Meet Month After Blaming Them For Protest

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday invited agitating junior doctors for meeting at state secretariat to resolve impasse over RG Kar issue, PTI quoted official

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
