Mamata Is Doing What Left and Congress Did Earlier, Only Worse: PM Modi in Biggest Interview Of 2024 | Image:Republic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview to the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday said that Mamata Is Doing What Left and Congress Did Earlier, Only Worse.

In the biggest interview of the year 2024, PM Modi conversed on array of topics pertinent for Bengal such as corruption, Sandeshkhali, vote bank politics during the 100-minute interview with Republic.

PM Modi said that West Bengal played a crucial role in writing India's history as it led and helped the country in tumultuous times but today unfortunately it has become a victim of crooked politics.

He said, "If we look back at the history of 1,000 years, then we will see some places have served the nation a lot. They have led the nation in times of crisis.

Among those places are West Bengal and Tamil Nadu that led the country in many moments of crisis. Unfortunately, both Bengal and Tamil Nadu have become the victims of crooked politics."

Slamming the law and order situation in West Bengal after the Sandeshkhali incident, PM Modi said, " “After Sandeshkhali incident, West Bengal is sitting on a volcano that can erupt anytime. We’re speaking on the same issues Mamata once used to raise against the Left in the Parliament. Mamata is doing what the Left and Congress did earlier, only worse.”

The PM said, "After the Sandeshkhali incident, West Bengal is sitting on a volcano that can erupt anytime."

PM Modi targeted CM Mamata Banerjee over her ideologies stating that now she is practicing what she used to once oppose.

He added," We're speaking on the same issues Mamata once used to raise against the Left in the Parliament. Mamata is doing what the Left and Congress did earlier, only worse"

"In Bengal, there’s an established rate card for govt jobs. In Kerala, communists looted thousands of crores from the poor and middle class in co-op bank scams. I am finding legal ways to return attached property seized from corrupt to the poor," PM Modi said on Bengal job scam.