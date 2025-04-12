Mamata's Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury Behind Waqf Violence Conspiracy, Claims Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata: BJP leader and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday claimed that West Bengal’s minister Siddiqullah Chaudhary is behind Waqf protest violence in West Bengal which has so far claimed 3 lives. The agitation against the Waqf Amendment Act has been going on in Bengal ever since the Act was passed by the Parliament and Centre notifying it post President’s assent. However, the protest started intensifying since Friday evening after a mob turned violent in Murshidabad and torched several vehicles.

Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee -led government, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said that the violence has been reported in Mamata’s niece Abhishek banerjee’s constituency adding TMC minister Siddiqullah Chaudhary is behind this entire conspiracy. He added that violence has become a tradition in the state.

Many BJP leaders have hit out at Mamata Banerjee for keeping quiet on worsening law and order situation.

Bengal Governor on deployment of Central forces

Speaking on the evolving situation in West Bengal in wake of Waqf protests, Governor CV Ananda Bose said that he have been told that the Calcutta High Court has ordered deployment of central forces in riot-affected areas of West Bengal, including Murshidabad.

Deployment of central forces is required to maintain peace and bring normalcy in those areas. I also discussed the situation with leaders of various political parties. I'm glad that the High Court has stepped in and given the appropriate decision at the appropriate time, Bengal Governor added.

Mamata reiterates her stand, says won't implement Waqf Act in West Bengal

However, soon after Calcutta High Court directed deployment of Central forces in Murshidabad, Mamata Banerjee issued a statement appealing people from all the religions to main calm and remain restrained.

Mamata Banerjee asked people not to engage in any unrighteous behaviour in the name of religion. Every human life is precious, do not incite riots for the sake of politics. Those who are inciting riots are harming the society.

Remember, we did not make the law that many are agitated against. The law was made by the Central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government, she said.

“We have made our position clear on this matter - we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about,” she asked.

The Chief Minister further added that they will take legal action against those who incite riots as they don’t condone any violent activity.